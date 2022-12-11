The eight-team tournament brings in a system of promotion-relegation, where the champions will be promoted to the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Women’s Pro League.





FILE PHOTO: India women’s hockey team players celebrate after their second goal against Spain in the FIH Hockey PRO League match at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



The Savita Punia-led Indian women’s hockey team will have an eye on the Hockey Pro League qualification as the side open its campaign against Chile in the Nation’s Cup here on Sunday.



