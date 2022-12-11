Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Indian women’s team begins Nation’s Cup campaign against Chile with an eye on Pro League

Published on Sunday, 11 December 2022 10:00 | Hits: 8

The eight-team tournament brings in a system of promotion-relegation, where the champions will be promoted to the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Women’s Pro League.


FILE PHOTO: India women’s hockey team players celebrate after their second goal against Spain in the FIH Hockey PRO League match at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

The Savita Punia-led Indian women’s hockey team will have an eye on the Hockey Pro League qualification as the side open its campaign against Chile in the Nation’s Cup here on Sunday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.