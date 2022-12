By Jugjet Singh





DBKL-HT (in red) in action against Mutiara Penang in a women’s National Indoor Hockey League match at UPSI, Tanjong Malim, today. - Pic Courtesy of MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: KL City Hall (DBKL-HT) thrashed Mutiara Penang 7-0 in a women's National Indoor Hockey League match at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) in Tanjong Malim today.