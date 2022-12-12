K. ARUMUGAM







Mighty Indian Railways fought hard and won the inaugural Sr Women’s Nehru Cup final over the Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation (PSSF) 2-1 on Saturday at the Shivaji Stadium in New Delhi. What of course caught the eyes were not only the intensity of the match which went down the wire, but also the coaches on the sidelines of both finalists. While Dronacharya awardee Pritam Siwach stood for the ultimate winners — she is chief coach of the Indian Railways for some years — whereas her husband Kuldeep Siwach, a former national player, did the same for the other team which is named after his wife’s name!



