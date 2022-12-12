Kumari Sangita opened scoring for India with a second minute strike before Sonika and Navneet Kaur added their names in the score sheet in the 10th and 31st minute respectively.





India got off to a winning start in their Women's Nations Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Chile. Image credit: Twitter/@FIH_Hockey



Valencia: India began their campaign in the FIH Women’s Hockey Nations Cup with an emphatic 3-1 win over Chile in a Pool B match in Valencia, Spain on Sunday.



