India off to positive start with 3-1 win over Chile

Published on Monday, 12 December 2022 10:00

Kumari Sangita opened scoring for India with a second minute strike before Sonika and Navneet Kaur added their names in the score sheet in the 10th and 31st minute respectively.


India got off to a winning start in their Women's Nations Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Chile. Image credit: Twitter/@FIH_Hockey

Valencia: India began their campaign in the FIH Women’s Hockey Nations Cup with an emphatic 3-1 win over Chile in a Pool B match in Valencia, Spain on Sunday.

