



Chile were one of the surprise packets at the 2022 World Cup when they prevailed over Ireland and gave the mighty Netherlands a stiff resistance before going down 1-3, but any semblance of that ‘resoluteness’ was sorely missing when they locked horns with Olympic fourth-placed side India at Estadio Betero in Valencia. The Indian hockey eves made the right noises very early in the contest when vastly experienced Vandana Katariya weaved her way from the right and flicked it to Sangita Kumari, who first beat her marker Fernanda Villagran and subsequently Chilean goalkeeper Natalia Salvador to draw first blood.



