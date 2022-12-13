Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Akashdeep's resurgence, Pathak's growing stature: Talking points before Hockey World Cup

Published on Tuesday, 13 December 2022 10:00 | Hits: 14

Hockey World Cup: The Indian men's hockey team have found a few new heroes recently, but have two big problems - PCs and discipline.


Krishan Pathak has proved himself worthy of being Sreejesh's successor in goal over the last few months. (HI)

India took a major step in their preparations for the Hockey World Cup by bringing two foreign coaches onboard to work on goalkeeping and drag flicking. This can strengthen India's penalty corner game, something that has been a problem in recent times due to over-reliance on captain Harmanpreet Singh.

