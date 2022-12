India will undergo a week-long specialised dragflick and goalkeeping camp with Dutch coaches ahead of next month's Hockey World Cup.





Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh poses ahead of the test series vs Australia last month (HI)



Hosts India will undergo a week-long specialised dragflick and goalkeeping camp from Wednesday at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru as part of their preparation for next month's FIH men's World Cup.