Former captain Zafar Iqbal was part of India's 1982 Hockey World Cup squad which took place in Mumbai.





Zafar Iqbal (Source: TOI)



Former captain Zafar Iqbal feels it won't be easy for India to reclaim the World Cup title after a hiatus of 47 years as the hosts are placed in a tough pool alongside Spain, England and Wales. Zafar said it would be a great achievement after the Tokyo Olympics bronze if the hosts manage to finish on the podium at the January 13-29 event.



