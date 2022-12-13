Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hope India can repeat Olympics success at World Cup: Zafar Iqbal

Published on Tuesday, 13 December 2022 10:00 | Hits: 13

Former captain Zafar Iqbal was part of India's 1982 Hockey World Cup squad which took place in Mumbai.


Zafar Iqbal (Source: TOI)

Former captain Zafar Iqbal feels it won't be easy for India to reclaim the World Cup title after a hiatus of 47 years as the hosts are placed in a tough pool alongside Spain, England and Wales. Zafar said it would be a great achievement after the Tokyo Olympics bronze if the hosts manage to finish on the podium at the January 13-29 event.

