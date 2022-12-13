by Helge Schütz





The Namibian team pictured after their 3-2 win against SA. Back row from left: Petro Stoffberg, Tara Myburgh, Armin van Staden, Kaela Schimming and Berencia Diamond. Front row: Jivanka Kruger, Jahntwa Kruger, Danja Meyer, Charlize Rix and Anthea Coetzee. Photo contributed



NAMIBIA's women's hockey team have virtually secured qualification for the 2024 Hockey 5s World Cup after winning their opening two matches at the Afcon qualifiers in Ismailia, Egypt over the weekend.



