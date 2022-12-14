Harmanpreet Singh said the Indian players gave a good account of themselves in all the matches, despite losing the high-scoring series 1-4.





Harmanpreet Singh captained India on the tour of Australia. Image: Hockey India



Ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh says the Indian men’s hockey team fought valiantly against a solid Australia in their own backyard and the experience gained from the tour will help them immensely at the fast-approaching World Cup at home.



