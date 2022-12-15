With exactly one month to go before Odisha hosts the 2023 Hockey World Cup, the state is getting decked up. But not everybody involved in the work are fully aware of what they are setting up.



By Tazeen Qureshy







Rourkela: It is past noon and the winter sun isn't harsh. As the Biju Patnaik expressway, a multi-crore state highway which connects the major districts in western Odisha, terminates at Rourkela, the vision begins to blur due to the dust. There are heaps of concrete lying along the road every few metres and JCBs are in work mode.



