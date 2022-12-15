The 15th edition of the Hockey Men's World Cup will take place in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela from January 13 to January 29, 2023.





(Source: Reuters)



Tata Steel Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hockey India to become an Official Partner of the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. The 15th edition of the Hockey Men's World Cup will take place in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela from January 13 to January 29, 2023, a Tata Steel press release on Wednesday said.



