Tata Steel to become official partner of Men's Hockey World Cup 2023

Published on Thursday, 15 December 2022 10:00 | Hits: 13

The 15th edition of the Hockey Men's World Cup will take place in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela from January 13 to January 29, 2023.


(Source: Reuters)

Tata Steel Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hockey India to become an Official Partner of the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. The 15th edition of the Hockey Men's World Cup will take place in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela from January 13 to January 29, 2023, a Tata Steel press release on Wednesday said.

