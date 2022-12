Deep Ekka Grace (14th minute) and Gurjit Kaur (59th) scored for India against the South Africans to end the pool B league engagement with an all-win record.





File image of Deep Grace Ekka. Image: Hockey India



Valencia: Already through to the semi-finals, India beat South Africa 2-0 to notch up their third win on the trot and top the pool in the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup in Valencia on Wednesday.