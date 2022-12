Indian defenders Deep Grace Ekka and Gurjit Kaur scored their goals through penalty corners. The Indian hockey team will play Ireland in the second semi-final on Friday.



By Ali Asgar Nalwala





Gurjit Kaur (Picture by 2022 Getty Images)



The Indian hockey team topped Pool B of the Women's FIH Nations Cup 2022 with a 2-0 victory over South Africa in Valencia, Spain on Wednesday and confirmed its place in the semi-finals.