Secret Hockey Coach: How to create a happy fulfilling player environment

Published on Friday, 16 December 2022 10:00 | Hits: 4

In a new series, our secret hockey coach explains that having players who are part of the decision-making process will make them go to new levels

By Secret Coach


Japan coach Jude Menezes is all smiles here and our secret coach says relationships are fundamental to good coaching PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS/WILL PALMER

It’s lonely at the top. As a coach this year, I have experienced depression, anxiety, sleepless nights and mental hardship that has been tough to deal with. Anyone else feel this way?

