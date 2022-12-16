Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Published on Friday, 16 December 2022



2021-22 FIH Men Pro League champions Netherlands have been ‘very unlike the Dutch team we know’ in the 2022-23 edition at Santiago del Estero. For a team that won 12 out of their 16 games in the 2021-22 Pro League and lost just one game, the Dutch have ‘surprised many; with their performances in the first two games of the 2022-23 edition. The Jereon Delmee-coached Netherlands – ranked third in the world – were handed a comprehensive 0-3 defeat by sixth ranked Great Britain.

