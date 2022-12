By Jugjet Singh





KL City Hall (in red) in action against BNHC KL in a women's MIHL match at Sultan Idris Education University in Tanjong Malim today. - Pic courtesy of MHC



KUALA LUMPUR KL City Hall are poised to complete the group stage with a 100 per cent record after humbling Perlis Mighty Lions 11-2 in a men's Malaysian Indoor Hockey League (MIHL) match at the Sultan Idris Education University in Tanjong Malim yesterday.