Sports Minister Anurag Thakur unveiled the FIH Hockey World Cup and handed it over to the 1975 World Cup-winning captain Ajit Pal Singh at the Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi on Friday.



Rakesh Rao





Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and 1975 World Cup-winning captain Ajit Pal Singh during the trophy unveil at the Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI



As the nation gets ready to host the FIH World Cup hockey from January 13 to 29, 2023 at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, for the second edition in succession, promotional events are well and truly on.



