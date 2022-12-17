Skipper Savita Punia produced an excellent performance under the bar as the Indian team defeated Ireland in the penalty shootout after being held 1-1 at full time.





India goalkeeper and captain Savita Punia in action during the FIH Women's Nations Cup semi-final against Ireland. Image credit: Twitter/@FIH_Hockey



Valencia: Skipper Savita Punia produced an excellent performance under the bar as India defeated Ireland 2-1 in the shootout to set up a final clash against Spain in the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup in Valencia on Friday.



