Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

India defeat Ireland 2-1 in penalty shootout, face Spain in final

Published on Saturday, 17 December 2022 10:00 | Hits: 5

Skipper Savita Punia produced an excellent performance under the bar as the Indian team defeated Ireland in the penalty shootout after being held 1-1 at full time.


India goalkeeper and captain Savita Punia in action during the FIH Women's Nations Cup semi-final against Ireland. Image credit: Twitter/@FIH_Hockey

Valencia: Skipper Savita Punia produced an excellent performance under the bar as India defeated Ireland 2-1 in the shootout to set up a final clash against Spain in the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup in Valencia on Friday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.