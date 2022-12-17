



It was on expected lines that Ireland eves would be a tough nut to crack for the Indian women in the semifinals of the FIH Nations Cup at Estadio Betero in Valencia. And it needed the goalkeeping brilliance of Indian skipper Savita to ‘get out jail’ and sneak into the final where they lock horns with hosts Spain. 13th ranked Ireland brought their physicality to the fore even as 8th ranked Indian looked to unsettle them with their pace and skill play but it invariably appeared that Indian eves despite putting their best foot forward was finding it hard to dominate Ireland, who adhered to a solid structure.



