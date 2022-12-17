



Spain and India started the FIH Nations Cup as the two prohibitive favourites for the title and throughout the tournament have gone from strength to strength, coming up against opponents with different playing styles and strategies. No opponent however, has been able to vanquish the two top ranked teams in the tournament, who edged past their opponents in the semifinals today, to set up a mouthwatering clash in the finals tomorrow with the title and the opportunity to qualify for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 up for grabs!



