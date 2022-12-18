Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India hand Spain 1-0 loss in final to qualify for 2023-24 Pro League

Published on Sunday, 18 December 2022

Dragflicker Gurjit Kaur scored the all-important goal in the sixth minute, converting a penalty, and goalkeeper Savita Punia and the rest of the Indian defence successfully fended off multiple challenges from the Spaniards to preserve their lead.


Team India celebrate with the trophy in hand after beating Spain in the gold medal match of the FIH Women's Nations Cup. Image credit: FIH

Valencia: India clinched the inaugural FIH Women’s Nation’s Cup title with a 1-0 win over Spain in the summit clash in Valencia on Saturday.

