Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Indian Women Surprise Spain in their Own Backyard to Secure Promotion for 2023-24 Pro League

Published on Sunday, 18 December 2022 10:00 | Hits: 9



The Indian women’s hockey team ‘reserved their best for the final’ pulling out all stops to nail out a fighting solitary goal win over hosts Spain at Estadio Betero in Valencia, to not just win the inaugural Women’s Nations Cup as well as secure a promotion to the 2023-24 Women Pro League. The Janneke Schopman-coached Indian hockey eves, who exuded a lot of gaps in their play in the pool phase despite winning all their pool games, came out really pumped up at the business end of the tournament.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.