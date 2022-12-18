



The Indian women’s hockey team ‘reserved their best for the final’ pulling out all stops to nail out a fighting solitary goal win over hosts Spain at Estadio Betero in Valencia, to not just win the inaugural Women’s Nations Cup as well as secure a promotion to the 2023-24 Women Pro League. The Janneke Schopman-coached Indian hockey eves, who exuded a lot of gaps in their play in the pool phase despite winning all their pool games, came out really pumped up at the business end of the tournament.



