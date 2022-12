Indian women led ably by ebullient goalkeeper Savita Punia won the inaugural FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2022, hanging on to an early goal. Gurjit Kaur struck the solitary goal of the grand finale in the 6th minute and then the defence led by veteran Deep Grace Ekka stood to ground not allowing hardworking and pushing home side any leeway. Earlier, India overcame stiff contest against Ireland in the semis in a tense shoot out.