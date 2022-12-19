Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Makerere University Stingers' captain Timothy lauds team's resilience

Published on Monday, 19 December 2022 10:00 | Hits: 17

Tumwesigye steered the MUK stingers side to victory over Kenyan-based side Kenya Methodist University in the opener of the University games that rolled off at the Lugogo hockey ground on Saturday afternoon

Charles Lwanga


MUK Stingers skipper Joshua Masawi in action. Photo by Charles Lwanga

Makerere University Stingers hockey team captain Timothy Tumwesigye has commended the resilience of his side after clinching a win in the Eastern Africa University games.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.