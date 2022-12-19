Tumwesigye steered the MUK stingers side to victory over Kenyan-based side Kenya Methodist University in the opener of the University games that rolled off at the Lugogo hockey ground on Saturday afternoon



Charles Lwanga





MUK Stingers skipper Joshua Masawi in action. Photo by Charles Lwanga



Makerere University Stingers hockey team captain Timothy Tumwesigye has commended the resilience of his side after clinching a win in the Eastern Africa University games.



