"Great feeling to qualify for Pro League," says Indian skipper Savita Punia after FIH Nations Cup win
Indian Women's hockey team arrived at IGI Airport early on Monday morning without much fanfare after winning the inaugural FIH Nations Cup and qualifying for the FIH Pro League.
By Pritish Raj
The Indian women's hockey team after arriving in Delhi with their FIH Nations Cup Trophy
