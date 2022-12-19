Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

"Great feeling to qualify for Pro League," says Indian skipper Savita Punia after FIH Nations Cup win

Published on Monday, 19 December 2022 10:00 | Hits: 17

Indian Women's hockey team arrived at IGI Airport early on Monday morning without much fanfare after winning the inaugural FIH Nations Cup and qualifying for the FIH Pro League.

By Pritish Raj


The Indian women's hockey team after arriving in Delhi with their FIH Nations Cup Trophy

Delhi: As the national capital gripped further in the typical Delhi cold, the Indian Women's hockey team arrived at Terminal 3 of IGI Airport early on Monday morning without much fanfare after winning the inaugural FIH Nations Cup and qualifying for the FIH Pro League.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.