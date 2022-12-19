Indian Women's hockey team arrived at IGI Airport early on Monday morning without much fanfare after winning the inaugural FIH Nations Cup and qualifying for the FIH Pro League.



By Pritish Raj





The Indian women's hockey team after arriving in Delhi with their FIH Nations Cup Trophy



Delhi: As the national capital gripped further in the typical Delhi cold, the Indian Women's hockey team arrived at Terminal 3 of IGI Airport early on Monday morning without much fanfare after winning the inaugural FIH Nations Cup and qualifying for the FIH Pro League.



