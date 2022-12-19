



Tonight marked the 200th FIH Pro League women’s game and it was the hosts, Argentina, who came out on top, 1-0, over Great Britain. The game was also a milestone for Leonas midfielder Eugenia Trinchinetti, celebrating her 150th international game, while Great Britain captain Hollie Pearne-Webb celebrated her 100th. Julieta Jankunas’ back-hand finish in the third minute was the lone goal in the game despite Argentina dominating in possession and attack.



