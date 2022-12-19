Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Great Britain men, Argentina women climb atop Pro League standings

Tonight marked the 200th FIH Pro League women’s game and it was the hosts, Argentina, who came out on top, 1-0, over Great Britain. The game was also a milestone for Leonas midfielder Eugenia Trinchinetti, celebrating her 150th international game, while Great Britain captain Hollie Pearne-Webb celebrated her 100th. Julieta Jankunas’ back-hand finish in the third minute was the lone goal in the game despite Argentina dominating in possession and attack.

