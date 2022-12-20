Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey World Cup 2023 tickets sale begin; India matches sold out

Published on Tuesday, 20 December 2022

Hockey fans made a beeline at the counters to get tickets from early in the morning. However, they failed to get tickets for India’s matches.


People stand in queues to collect their Hockey World Cup 2023 tickets. (Source: Tazeen Qureshy)

Offline ticket sales for the World Cup Hockey to be held in Odisha next month began on Monday, though fans are disappointed that all tickets for India's first three matches are sold out. The matches will be held in Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the newly built Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela between January 13 and 29.

