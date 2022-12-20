India has good chance to win Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: Bram Lomans
With the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 just around the corner, Bram Lomans, 1998 World Cup winner and two-time Olympic gold medalist revealed his favourites for the tournament.
Former Dutch 1998 World Cup winner Bram Lomans. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
