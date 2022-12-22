Could the upcoming Hockey World Cup be affected by the new global Covid outbreak? One case was detected in the host city, but officials say 4 layers of health protocol will be in place to ensure smooth operations.



By Dipankar Lahiri





Fans at the ticket booking line in Bhubaneswar ahead of the Hockey World Cup (Tazeen Quresy/The Bridge)



Even as discovery of the new Covid strain - Omicron subvariant BF.7 - in Odisha has put Hockey India (HI) on high alert with three weeks to go before the Hockey World Cup, officials from the federation said four layers of protocol will be followed at the tournament to ensure smooth operations.



