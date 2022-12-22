Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

TN hockey legends denied guest seats at the FIH World Cup Trophy Tour event

Tamil Nadu hockey legends V. Baskaran, B.P. Govinda, Leslie Fernandez and V.J. Philips were denied seats on the guests’ podium at the Hockey World Cup Trophy Tour event at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

S. Prasanna Venkatesan


V. Baskaran brings to notice of TN Sports Minister the sidelining of former hockey players. | Photo Credit:  K.V. SRINIVASAN

The hockey World Cup Trophy tour event at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday witnessed an unpleasant incident as hockey legends V. Baskaran, B.P. Govinda, Leslie Fernandez and V.J. Philips were denied access to the guests’ podium.

