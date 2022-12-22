Tamil Nadu hockey legends V. Baskaran, B.P. Govinda, Leslie Fernandez and V.J. Philips were denied seats on the guests’ podium at the Hockey World Cup Trophy Tour event at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.



S. Prasanna Venkatesan





V. Baskaran brings to notice of TN Sports Minister the sidelining of former hockey players. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN



