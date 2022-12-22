



A cloud of uncertainty has enveloped Pakistan hockey after its chief coach Siegfried Aikman departed for his home country Netherlands amidst growing talk that the coach has left Pakistan in anger at not being paid his salary for a long period of time. Hockey Passion took a deep dive into the future of Siegfried Aikman as Pakistan coach and learnt that he is in the Netherlands spending quality with his family simply because Pakistan does not have any international engagements lined up in the near future, and it is not after all a case of ‘packing his bags for good’. Of course, the fact that Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) hasn’t been able to pay his salary over many months is certainly leaving the coach frustrated and disappointed.



