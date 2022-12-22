India beat Spain 1-0 to win the FIH Nations Cup Monday. A video showing the team's jubilant celebration has gone viral on social media.





With the victory, the Indian team has gained participation in the 2023-24 Pro League, an important event before next year's Asian Games and the 2024 Paris Olympics.



The Indian women’s hockey team won the FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022 beating Spain 1-0 Monday. Basking in the glory of the triumph, the team members danced with the trophy and medals. A video showing their jubilant celebration has gone viral on social media and has spread cheer online.



