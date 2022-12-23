Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Dilip Tirkey: Confident Indian men’s hockey team will shine in World Cup

Published on Friday, 23 December 2022

Being the hosts, the upcoming edition in January next year provides a great opportunity to India to finish on the podium. The World Cup will be hosted by Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29.


FILE PHOTO: Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey speaks during the inauguration of district-level sports and cultural competition ahead of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 in Sundargarh district, Odisha, on December 6, 2022.  | Photo Credit: PTI

Legendary defender Dilip Tirkey believes the current Indian men’s hockey team has quality players who can reclaim the world title after a gap of 47 years.

