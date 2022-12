S2H TEAM







New Delhi: India announced a strong, time tested and trusted squad under the leadership of Harmanpreet Singh for the home world cup that starts from 13th Jan. Anticipated return of Akashdeep Singh, who struck a hat-trick against Australia recently, has also happened. The Indian team grouped in pool D along with England, Spain and Wales. India will begin their campaign on 13th January 2023 in the newly built Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.