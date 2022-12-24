



Great Britain men’s hockey team under coach Paul Revington have been improving in leaps and bounds – their performance in the 4th FIH Pro League has made many sit up and take notice of them – the world number five side have probably not just surprised many of their opponents but also themselves with the way they have gone about their business. It does appear that Paul Revington who took charge as Great Britain men’s hockey team earlier this year, has settled well into his new role. He brings immense coaching experience to the Great Britain men’s hockey team after having previously served as the Technical Director of Malaysia Hockey and other coaching assignments.



