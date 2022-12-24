



Ahead of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, we speak to members of the participating teams. In this interview, François Goyet of France, talking about his team's previous World Cup experience in 2018 and their aim for the upcoming World Cup, says: "We have good memories from the previous World Cup, especially the win over Argentina in our final pool match. We will take it one game at a time and first look to progress from our pool and then see how far we can go."



