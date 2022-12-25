Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Chile captain Fernando Renz: "It has been a long journey to make out World Cup dream come true"

Published on Sunday, 25 December 2022 10:00 | Hits: 16



Ahead of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, we speak to members of the participating teams. In this interview, Fernando Renz of Chile, talking about his team's long journey to qualify for the upcoming men's World Cup for the first time in their nation's history, says: "It feels like a dream. We have been dreaming about this moment for many many years and it has taken nearly 5 years of extreme hard work to make this dream a reality. But our team has grown together over the entire period, with every single player consistently doing their best for the team."

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.