



Ahead of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, we speak to members of the participating teams. In this interview, Fernando Renz of Chile, talking about his team's long journey to qualify for the upcoming men's World Cup for the first time in their nation's history, says: "It feels like a dream. We have been dreaming about this moment for many many years and it has taken nearly 5 years of extreme hard work to make this dream a reality. But our team has grown together over the entire period, with every single player consistently doing their best for the team."



