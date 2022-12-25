



Ahead of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, we speak to members of the participating teams. In this interview, Felix Denayer of Belgium, talking about his team's current status as Olympic and World Champions, says: "We have had a taste of victory and we are definitely hungry for more. Winning a single tournament is difficult, but the fact that we could win the World Cup, the European Championships and the Olympic gold shows we have great consistency."



