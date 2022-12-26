Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

WC 1982: When Ric Charlesworth blunty said ‘the European move to help European

Published on Monday, 26 December 2022 10:00 | Hits: 18

K. ARUMUGAM



Being the joint-proposers of the concept of World Cup for hockey, India and Pakistan got priority to host it; Pakistan the first India the third, The Netherlands for the intervening one. However, both India and Pakistan could not hold on to their own successful bids: Political situation in Pakistan saw the Cup moving from Lahore to Madrid while intense internal squabble in India led Malaysia rescue the third (Kuala Lumpur 1975). Interestingly, the then superpowers India and Pakistan, despite the venue woes, won the Cup collectively twice out of three.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.