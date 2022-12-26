K. ARUMUGAM







Being the joint-proposers of the concept of World Cup for hockey, India and Pakistan got priority to host it; Pakistan the first India the third, The Netherlands for the intervening one. However, both India and Pakistan could not hold on to their own successful bids: Political situation in Pakistan saw the Cup moving from Lahore to Madrid while intense internal squabble in India led Malaysia rescue the third (Kuala Lumpur 1975). Interestingly, the then superpowers India and Pakistan, despite the venue woes, won the Cup collectively twice out of three.



