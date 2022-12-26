Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match tickets sell out in Rourkela

Published on Monday, 26 December 2022 10:00 | Hits: 18

With the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 starting from January 13, 2023, all the match tickets in Rourkela have been sold out within a week.


Aerial view of the newly built Birsa Munda hockey stadium at Rourkela is ready ahead of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup matches. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

As the clock nears the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, the excitement and enthusiasm among hockey fans around the world have already reached beyond its peak. The tournament, which is set to begin on January 13, 2023, will see 16 elite hockey teams from around the world in action.

