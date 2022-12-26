With the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 starting from January 13, 2023, all the match tickets in Rourkela have been sold out within a week.





Aerial view of the newly built Birsa Munda hockey stadium at Rourkela is ready ahead of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup matches. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



As the clock nears the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, the excitement and enthusiasm among hockey fans around the world have already reached beyond its peak. The tournament, which is set to begin on January 13, 2023, will see 16 elite hockey teams from around the world in action.



