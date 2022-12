FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Trophy reaches Odisha after nationwide tour. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 trophy made its way back to Odisha on Sunday after a successful nationwide tour. The trophy tour kicked off on December 5 with the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik presenting the trophy to Hockey India President, Dr. Dilip Tirkey in Bhubaneswar.