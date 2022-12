The inclusions of Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Vivek Sagar Prasad and local boy Nilam Sanjeep Xess show how India are not afraid to take gambles as they look to win their first Hockey World Cup medal since 1975.







When India hosts the Men's Hockey World Cup from January 13- in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, the expectation will be to end a 47-year wait for a medal.