Germany captain Mats Grambusch: "Aim is to add another medal to our past successes"

Published on Monday, 26 December 2022 10:00



Ahead of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, we speak to members of the participating teams. In this interview, Mats Grambusch of Germany, talking about his country's 8 past medals at the Men's World Cups, says: "We have a good youth setup in Germany so I am excited for our younger players to play in their first World Cup and our aim is to add to our great history in the World Cups where we have won two gold medals, two silver medals and four bronze medals!"

