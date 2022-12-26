



Ahead of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, we speak to members of the participating teams. In this interview, Thierry Brinkman of Netherlands talking about his country's 25-year wait for a gold medal at the Men's World Cup, says: "25 years is a lot of time to have gone without winning the World Cup. There are some really good teams out there, so it going to be difficult. But our aim is to be the World Champions, so we are going to do our best and really go for it!"



