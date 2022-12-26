Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Netherlands captain Thierry Brinkman: "It's difficult to become World Champions, but we are going to go for it!"

Published on Monday, 26 December 2022 10:00 | Hits: 18



Ahead of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, we speak to members of the participating teams. In this interview, Thierry Brinkman of Netherlands talking about his country's 25-year wait for a gold medal at the Men's World Cup, says: "25 years is a lot of time to have gone without winning the World Cup. There are some really good teams out there, so it going to be difficult. But our aim is to be the World Champions, so we are going to do our best and really go for it!"

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.