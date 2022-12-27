Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India coach Graham Reid calls for change in mindset ahead of Hockey World Cup

Published on Tuesday, 27 December 2022 10:00 | Hits: 1

Reid urged the Harmanpreet Singh-led side to not get caught up in the moment after conceding a goal, and focus on the task at hand.


File image of India men's hockey team coach Graham Reid. Image credit: National Games

Bengaluru: Indian men’s hockey team coach Graham Reid has warned his players against getting caught up in the moment and advised them to raise their game to the next level if they concede a goal in next month’s FIH World Cup.

