File image of India men's hockey team coach Graham Reid. Image credit: National Games



Bengaluru: Indian men’s hockey team coach Graham Reid has warned his players against getting caught up in the moment and advised them to raise their game to the next level if they concede a goal in next month’s FIH World Cup.



