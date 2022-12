Ahead of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, we speak to members of the participating teams. In this interview, Alvaro Iglesias of Spain talking about his team's objectives at the World Cup, says: "We want to make it to the quartefinals first. Then we are just one win away from the semifinals and medal spots and the ultimate goal is to win a medal"