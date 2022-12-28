The newly-built stadium in Rourkela, Odisha can hold over 20,000 spectators and is one of the largest hockey stadiums in India.



By Ali Asgar Nalwala





A representational image of the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium.(Picture by Odisha Sports)



The FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 will begin on January 13 and Odisha is set to roll out the red carpet for the quadrennial event for the second time in succession.



