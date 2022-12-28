Aptly titled ‘Celebrations’, the opening ceremony on January 11 will have a star-studded cast lined up for all manner of performances, songs, dances, and technology; all while incorporating the cultural aspects of Odisha.





A general view of the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack where the opening ceremony will take place. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak/The Hindu



With the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar – Rourkela set to commence on 13 January 2023, a world-class celebration of hockey to commemorate the beginning of the Hockey World Cup 2023 in Odisha will be held on 11 January 2023 in Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.



