Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 to open with star-studded ‘Celebrations’ in Barabati Stadium

Published on Wednesday, 28 December 2022 10:00 | Hits: 4

Aptly titled ‘Celebrations’, the opening ceremony on January 11 will have a star-studded cast lined up for all manner of performances, songs, dances, and technology; all while incorporating the cultural aspects of Odisha.


A general view of the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack where the opening ceremony will take place. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak/The Hindu

With the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar – Rourkela set to commence on 13 January 2023, a world-class celebration of hockey to commemorate the beginning of the Hockey World Cup 2023 in Odisha will be held on 11 January 2023 in Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.