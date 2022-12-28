Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian men's hockey team lands in Bhubaneswar for World Cup

The Indian men's hockey team landed in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday for the upcoming World Cup which will be held from 13 to 29 January.


The Indian men's hockey team at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar. Image: Hockey India

The Indian men’s hockey team landed in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday for the upcoming World Cup which will be held from 13 to 29 January. The men’s hockey World Cup will take place in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, Odisha.

