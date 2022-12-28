The Indian men's hockey team landed in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday for the upcoming World Cup which will be held from 13 to 29 January.





The Indian men's hockey team at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar. Image: Hockey India



